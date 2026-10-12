Protecting The Shared Cultural Heritage Of The Turkic Peoples Should Be Among The Key Priorities Of Our Joint Efforts - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state noted that the foundations of intellectual property rights in Azerbaijan were laid on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and have continued to evolve in the years since.

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