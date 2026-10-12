We Actively Cooperate With Cambodia Within International Organizations - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We are good friends and partners, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
"We actively cooperate with Cambodia within international organizations," the head of state noted.
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