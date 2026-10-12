Riyadh Airport Hit Again: 1 Dead, 11 Hurt After Attack Killed 12
(MENAFN) A fresh attack on King Khalid International Airport left one person dead and 11 injured, Saudi aviation officials reported early Monday, just a day after a separate strike on the same site killed 12 people and wounded more than 300.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the victim was a Pakistani resident. The wounded were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The authority added that the assault caused material damage, and assessments were still under way.
Hours earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported that an unidentified projectile slammed into Terminal 4 on Sunday afternoon and set off a fire.
The incident follows the previous day’s deadlier strike on the airport. The coalition pinned that attack on Yemen’s Houthi group, called it a violation of international humanitarian law, and pledged a firm response.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the victim was a Pakistani resident. The wounded were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The authority added that the assault caused material damage, and assessments were still under way.
Hours earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported that an unidentified projectile slammed into Terminal 4 on Sunday afternoon and set off a fire.
The incident follows the previous day’s deadlier strike on the airport. The coalition pinned that attack on Yemen’s Houthi group, called it a violation of international humanitarian law, and pledged a firm response.
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