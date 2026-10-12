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Company announcement no. 50 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

12 October 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 41

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 41:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,747,097 340.2387 2,976,101,084 05 October 2026 79,084 364.3431 28,813,710 06 October 2026 14,709 368.8434 5,425,318 07 October 2026 269,304 358.4955 96,544,272 08 October 2026 307,108 353.3241 108,508,658 09 October 2026 151,268 352.4674 53,317,039 Total accumulated over week 41 821,473 356.2004 292,608,996 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 9,568,570 341.6090 3,268,710,080

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.173% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 05 October 2026 47,915 364.3443 17,457,557 06 October 2026 8,787 368.8370 3,240,971 07 October 2026 173,627 358.4905 62,243,630 08 October 2026 208,872 353.4228 73,820,127 09 October 2026 93,882 352.4514 33,088,842 Total accumulated over week 41 533,083 356.1380 189,851,127 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,095,495 341.7051 2,082,861,688





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 05 October 2026 31,169 364.3412 11,356,151 06 October 2026 5,922 368.8528 2,184,346 07 October 2026 95,677 358.5045 34,300,635 08 October 2026 98,236 353.1141 34,688,517 09 October 2026 57,386 352.4935 20,228,192 Total accumulated over week 41 288,390 356.3155 102,757,841 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,473,075 341.4405 1,185,848,346





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Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment