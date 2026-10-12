Iraqi Airstrikes Destroy ISIS Position in Diyala
(MENAFN) Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes against a position used by the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq, destroying the site, according to security officials on Sunday.
The attacks targeted an area known as Narin, where the group had established a position, according to information released by Iraqi security authorities. The operation followed intelligence supplied by the Military Intelligence Directorate and was coordinated with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.
Iraq’s Security Media Cell confirmed that the targeted position had been completely destroyed. However, officials did not disclose whether the strikes resulted in any casualties or provide further details about the individuals who may have been present at the site. Additional information was expected to be released later.
The operation comes less than two weeks after the US-led coalition’s military mission against ISIS in Iraq formally concluded on Sept. 30, nearly 12 years after the campaign began.
Although Iraqi authorities announced the defeat of ISIS in December 2017 after government forces regained all territory previously controlled by the group, security operations against its remaining members have continued. Iraqi forces have maintained efforts to locate, and target suspected militant positions as part of ongoing operations to prevent the group from rebuilding its presence.
The latest airstrikes underscore the continued role of Iraqi military and intelligence units in counterterrorism operations, even after the formal conclusion of the coalition’s mission in the country.
The attacks targeted an area known as Narin, where the group had established a position, according to information released by Iraqi security authorities. The operation followed intelligence supplied by the Military Intelligence Directorate and was coordinated with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.
Iraq’s Security Media Cell confirmed that the targeted position had been completely destroyed. However, officials did not disclose whether the strikes resulted in any casualties or provide further details about the individuals who may have been present at the site. Additional information was expected to be released later.
The operation comes less than two weeks after the US-led coalition’s military mission against ISIS in Iraq formally concluded on Sept. 30, nearly 12 years after the campaign began.
Although Iraqi authorities announced the defeat of ISIS in December 2017 after government forces regained all territory previously controlled by the group, security operations against its remaining members have continued. Iraqi forces have maintained efforts to locate, and target suspected militant positions as part of ongoing operations to prevent the group from rebuilding its presence.
The latest airstrikes underscore the continued role of Iraqi military and intelligence units in counterterrorism operations, even after the formal conclusion of the coalition’s mission in the country.
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