CM Fadnavis Criticises Protesters For Targeting Constitutional Bodies Backs CJI's Stance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition and activist groups, defending Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's decision to decline a meeting with protesters.

Speaking during a media interaction, he accused opposition parties and outfits of running a systematic design to undermine India's core constitutional institutions and usher in an "ultra-Leftist" brand of anarchy.

Defending the CJI's refusal to meet demonstrators, CM Fadnavis asked, "Which Constitution states that the Chief Justice of India should meet protesters and marchers?" He emphasised that the CJI acted well within his constitutional rights and praised the judiciary's stance that grievances must be legally addressed inside courtrooms rather than through street pressure.

CM Fadnavis alleged that a well-crafted conspiracy is underway to systematically devalue independent pillars of democracy, such as the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He noted that the ultimate goal of these groups is to convince citizens that constitutional frameworks cannot deliver justice.

Commenting on recent demonstrations, including those by the Congress and civil groups, CM Fadnavis distinguished between lawful democratic protest and chaos. Pointing to instances where crowds allegedly crossed the line with provocative sloganeering, he asserted that when thousands with criminal records mobilise to disrupt public order, it amounts to outright anarchy rather than peaceful dissent.

Addressing reports that certain protesters praised his governance style as "soft-hearted" to allow demonstrations, he dismissed the remarks as a tactical ploy. He stated he is not easily swayed by opportunistic flattery, pointing out that the intent behind such praise was merely a convenient vehicle to target higher offices.

Contrasting the current protests with constructive democratic engagement, CM Fadnavis highlighted his administration's willingness to engage in dialogue with anyone -- reiterating that even violent insurgent elements like Naxalites have been approached with attempts at reform and persuasion through democratic channels, rather than enabling lawlessness under the guise of activism.

CM Fadnavis' comment comes after BJP National President Nitin Nabin targeted Opposition parties and youth groups leading protests in the national capital over electoral roll revisions and the Chief Election Commissioner's accountability.

Nabin accused the INDIA bloc and youth organisations (such as the Cockroach Janta Party) of attempting to "destabilise the nation" after being rejected by voters in democratic elections. He alleged that the ongoing protests were being driven at the behest of "foreign forces" seeking to undermine domestic peace and economic development.