If Doesn't Desist From Anarchy, Will Lose Whatever Political Base Is Left: CM Yogi Warns Cong

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of creating an atmosphere of chaos and disorder in the country and warning that it could lose whatever remains of its political base if it continues with undemocratic conduct of spreading anarchy.

Speaking to the media, CM Yogi alleged that the country's oldest political party was targeting democratic and constitutional institutions instead of learning from its electoral setbacks. He said the Congress leadership should examine why voters had repeatedly rejected the party rather than blaming others for its political failures.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of creating instability against elected governments and said its continued rejection by voters had failed to prompt any introspection within the party. He alleged that the party had lost public confidence because of its conduct and was now attempting to divert attention from its failures by creating disorder.

Referring to the Congress's declining political presence, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had voted the party out of power 41 years ago and that it had not returned to power in the state since 1985. He claimed that voters in several other states had also gradually turned away from the party, but its leadership had failed to understand the reasons behind the repeated electoral setbacks.

CM Yogi further alleged that the Congress had been creating disruptions in the national capital over the past several days, inconveniencing ordinary citizens and questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions. While acknowledging that dissent and political opposition were integral to democracy, he said they should not be used as a pretext to inconvenience the public or undermine institutions.

Questioning what he described as the party's double standards, the Chief Minister said the Congress took credit when it won elections but blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission when it lost. He also accused the party of questioning the judiciary when courts delivered judgments on merit and of undermining the credibility of other constitutional institutions.

The Chief Minister said Congress should reflect on what he termed the incompetence and corrupt conduct of their leadership. He argued that blaming democratic institutions for electoral defeats would not help the party regain public support and called on it to stop spreading disorder and misleading the public and young people.

Warning the Congress against underestimating voters' democratic awareness, Yogi Adityanath said people would not tolerate an "anarchic and unconstitutional conduct" indefinitely. He urged the party to abandon such tactics and engage in discussions based on issues and merit, saying that becoming a constructive part of the democratic process would serve both the country's democratic system and the public interest.

He reiterated that if the Congress continued to create instability through what he called undemocratic methods, it risked losing the remaining political support of whatever is left.