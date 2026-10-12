'Not Against Any Individual, But Institution', Says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu On INDIA Bloc March

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court was not directed against any individual but was aimed at defending an institution for which Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives to uphold democracy in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Sukhu said,“In a democracy, it is the responsibility of the opposition to raise its voice strongly, and Rahul Gandhi has done so. The Congress party is trying to convey its voice to all constitutional institutions. No opposition party has any responsibility to damage property. However, I believe that there have been attempts to weaken the democracy that has remained strong for the past 70-80 years, and this is a voice against attempts to gain power through vote theft.”

He further said that the march is not against any individual.

“This is not against any individual, but against an institution for which Congress leaders sacrificed their lives to ensure that democracy prevails in the country. Pakistan is our neighbouring country, but democracy could not become strong there. The Congress has made a major contribution to strengthening democracy,” he said.

Sukhu added that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had raised the issue of alleged vote theft two years ago, and claimed that developments were now supporting his concerns.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to suppress people's voices, saying that railway stations were being shut down and internet services suspended.

“The government tries to suppress the voice and public dissent, but it cannot be silenced,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sukhu said the Congress party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) were making efforts to secure a meeting with the Supreme Court.

“The Congress party and our leader, Rahul Gandhi, have a responsibility to raise the issue before constitutional institutions: that power was secured through vote theft. Today's protest is against what we believe is the murder of democracy,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, "Responding to our leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Delhi chalo', people from across Himachal Pradesh are arriving here. They have come with strong determination to march to the Supreme Court."