Stocktwits M&A Watch: Viatris-Pacira Deal, Coca-Cola's Costa Coffee Sale, Devon's Eagle Ford Divestiture In Focus



Viatris said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Pacira BioSciences for $1.65 billion in cash.

Coca-Cola is looking to offload its $5 ​billion acquisition of British coffeehouse Costa ‌Coffee according to a Semafor report. Devon Energy has agreed to sell its Eagle Ford assets to Crescent Energy for $4.2 billion in cash as it looks to double down on its Permian Basin business following its merger with Coterra Energy.

Wall Street is abuzz with deal chatter as major healthcare, beverage, and oil companies eye significant deals in the coming weeks.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) for $1.65 billion in cash.

Coca-Cola (KO) is looking to offload its $5 ​billion acquisition of British coffeehouse Costa ‌Coffee according to a Semafor report from last week that quoted ​people familiar with the matter.

Devon Energy (DVN) is on track to sell its Eagle Ford assets to Crescent Energy (CRGY) for $4.2 billion as it looks to double down on its business in the Permian Basin.

Viatris To Acquire Pacira BioSciences For $1.65 Billion

Viatris said last week it agreed to acquire Pacira BioSciences for $1.65 billion in cash, or $36.50 per share, a 44.8% premium to PCRX's closing price on Wednesday.

The deal will add two non-opioid pain treatments to Viatris' branded medicines portfolio: Exparel, an injection used to manage acute pain after surgery, and Zilretta, a treatment for knee osteoarthritis pain. The two drugs generated $575.1 million and $116.6 million in net product sales, respectively, in 2025.

Viatris said it plans to expand the drugs' availability in certain international markets as it seeks growth beyond generic medicines. The acquisition will be funded primarily with excess cash and short-term borrowings, and is expected to close by the end of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for VTRS stock and PCRX stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Is Reportedly Seeking To Sell Costa Coffee

Coca-Cola is looking to exit its $5 billion acquisition of British coffeehouse Costa Coffee, just months after a sales process slowed earlier this year, according to a report from Semafor last week.

The beverage giant had acquired Costa for $5.1 billion in 2018, but has since struggled to expand the coffee business. The company had previously explored selling Costa in late 2025 and then called it off earlier this year because bids were lukewarm.

The report did not mention other details about the potential sale process, including the price Coca-Cola might seek. Coca-Cola did not respond to a request for comment from Semafor, as per the report.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for KO stock dipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' over the past day.

Devon Energy To Sell Its Eagle Ford Assets To Focus On Core Operations

Devon Energy has agreed to sell its Eagle Ford assets to Crescent Energy (CRGY) for $4.2 billion in cash as it looks to zero in on its operations in the Permian Basin following its recent merger with Coterra Energy.

“This sale is a direct outcome of our ongoing portfolio review, and it sharpens our focus on the highest-return, longest-duration assets,” Clay Gaspar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Devon said in a statement last week.

“Over the past several years, we have leveraged technology to lower costs and increase productivity while coring up our Eagle Ford acreage footprint, and the attractive price agreed to reflects both the quality of the assets and that work. Selling a relatively mature asset into a strong commodity price environment improves our go-forward capital efficiency and allows us to accelerate share buybacks, strengthen our balance sheet and increase long-term value for shareholders,” he added.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DVN stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, while it was 'neutral' for CRGY stock.

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