Caught On CCTV: Men In Nighties And Masks Arrive By Ambulance To Loot SBI ATM In Telangana, Video Goes Viral

In Telangana's Kamareddy district early on Sunday, thieves in nightgowns got there in an ambulance and smashed a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM before running away with cash.

The incident took place at the Gandhari mandal headquarters, which is on the main road between Kamareddy and Banswada, between 1 am and 1.30 am on October 11. The person who is being accused broke into the ATM to get to the cash inside, then ran away.

According to reports, CCTV footage caught the incident. Police are now looking at the footage to identify the suspects and figure out what happened.

As soon as cops heard about the theft, they went to the scene and began their investigation. As part of the investigation, a clues team also looked at the area and gathered evidence.

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THIEVES IN NIGHTIES LOOT SBI ATM IN TELANGANA

Suspects wearing nighties and masks allegedly arrived in an ambulance and broke into an SBI ATM in Gandhari, Kamareddy district, Telangana in the early hours of October 11.

CCTV footage captured the incident. Police have launched an investigation while the amount of cash stolen remains unconfirmed.

CCTV Footage

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- contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 12, 2026

The actual quantity of cash reportedly taken from the ATM has yet to be officially confirmed. Police are investigating the facts surrounding the incident, and attempts are underway to identify and capture those responsible.