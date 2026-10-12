80-Year-Old Man Works Daily For Rs 200 To Feed Himself Influencer's Grocery Surprise Wins Hearts VIDEO

An Instagram post by an influencer, known online as still___human_, on October 5, 2026, advocating for a simple act of human connection has garnered significant attention. The powerful message, "Leave people a little happier than you found them", resonated deeply, accumulating an impressive 136.4K likes and 1,443 comments within approximately six days of its capture. This immediate and widespread engagement underscores the profound impact of the influencer's message on the digital community.

This particular post is notably associated with the poignant story of an 80-year-old man, reportedly working daily for just Rs 200 to sustain himself. The viral message from the Instagram page, alongside a clear call to action for contributions, highlights a recent instance of an influencer's grocery surprise winning hearts across social media platforms, demonstrating the power of digital outreach for real-world impact.

Impact of a Simple Message

Beyond the initial surge in engagement, the verified Instagram user, still___human_, took a proactive step to channel this empathy into tangible support. The post explicitly included the instruction: "To contribute - Please check the highlights". The old man looked content and happy after receiving the groceries for him and his wife. He even gave blessings to the influencer and folded hands in appreciation and gratitude.

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A post shared by SHREYA (@still___human_)

Here's How Netizen's Reacted!

One comment read,“You are literally representing God for him may god bless you!” One more comment read,“Where i can find him? I want to go myself and help him.” One more user wrote, U give him a hope of humanity so it's ur responsibility to help him when he is in need."