Israeli Fire Kills Retired Soldier in Lebanon; Toll Hits 4,386
(MENAFN) A retired Lebanese soldier was killed Sunday by Israeli artillery fire as he worked his land during the annual olive harvest in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.
The army identified the man as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan. It said he was directly targeted while inspecting his property in Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. An army unit later recovered his body.
The Lebanese army condemned the attack, calling it a “flagrant violation” of existing understandings and international law.
Earlier Sunday, one person was killed and another wounded when an object left over from previous Israeli attacks exploded in the Wadi al-Khanazir area near Froun, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, according to Lebanon’s official state news agency.
The deadly incidents come amid Israel’s ongoing offensive against Lebanon, which began March 2. The campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others, according to the latest figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington, DC. It calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
The Israeli army has continued its attacks despite the deal and still occupies parts of Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
The army identified the man as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan. It said he was directly targeted while inspecting his property in Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. An army unit later recovered his body.
The Lebanese army condemned the attack, calling it a “flagrant violation” of existing understandings and international law.
Earlier Sunday, one person was killed and another wounded when an object left over from previous Israeli attacks exploded in the Wadi al-Khanazir area near Froun, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, according to Lebanon’s official state news agency.
The deadly incidents come amid Israel’s ongoing offensive against Lebanon, which began March 2. The campaign has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others, according to the latest figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington, DC. It calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
The Israeli army has continued its attacks despite the deal and still occupies parts of Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
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