Projectile Strike Sparks Fire at Riyadh International Airport
(MENAFN) A fire erupted at Terminal Four of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday after the facility was hit by an unidentified projectile, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
The coalition said emergency and relevant authorities were working to contain the blaze, but did not disclose the scale of the damage or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
In a later announcement, the coalition reported that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. It did not establish whether the missile was connected to the projectile that struck the terminal or identify those responsible.
The incident occurred a day after an attack on the airport reportedly left 12 people dead and 309 injured, based on figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation between Saturday night and early Sunday.
The aviation authority had announced on Saturday that airport operations were temporarily halted while officials assessed damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with the relevant agencies.
The airport had also been targeted in two separate incidents on Thursday, October 8. One attack reportedly targeted airport facilities, while another involved a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft.
According to the aviation authority, those incidents killed three Saudi citizens and injured several other citizens and residents of different nationalities. They also caused material damage.
The coalition said emergency and relevant authorities were working to contain the blaze, but did not disclose the scale of the damage or whether anyone had been injured or killed.
In a later announcement, the coalition reported that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. It did not establish whether the missile was connected to the projectile that struck the terminal or identify those responsible.
The incident occurred a day after an attack on the airport reportedly left 12 people dead and 309 injured, based on figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation between Saturday night and early Sunday.
The aviation authority had announced on Saturday that airport operations were temporarily halted while officials assessed damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with the relevant agencies.
The airport had also been targeted in two separate incidents on Thursday, October 8. One attack reportedly targeted airport facilities, while another involved a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft.
According to the aviation authority, those incidents killed three Saudi citizens and injured several other citizens and residents of different nationalities. They also caused material damage.
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