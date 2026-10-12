Iran Threatens USD2T US Tech Assets, Accuses CENTCOM Chief
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian security official has accused the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) of running oil-smuggling operations in the Strait of Hormuz with help from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) military. He also warned that Iran could hit US-linked technology infrastructure across the region if Washington attacks again.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the claims in a weekend interview with an Iranian state-run television network.
Rezaei said Adm. Brad Cooper was directing the operations through the UAE military, using five or six small boats to transfer oil to large tankers. He said Iranian forces had struck five or six vessels involved in the operations every night for the past two or three months.
Neither the US nor the UAE immediately commented on the allegations.
Rezaei also dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that the strait was open, insisting Iran still controls the waterway.
“From now on, therefore, we will maintain control over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. It will remain under our management to ensure peace and security in the region. We will not back down on this issue,” he said.
He said shipping traffic through the strait remained far below prewar levels. He accused Washington and its regional allies of using smuggling networks to move oil through the waterway.
Rezaei then warned of possible strikes on US-linked technology infrastructure if war resumes, putting the value of such assets at more than $2 trillion.
“We have not yet included these assets among our targets. But if war breaks out, many of these cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and numerous other sites will be destroyed,” he said.
He added that Tehran was ready to deploy additional military capabilities if hostilities return.
“Today, we are fully prepared to introduce new capabilities if the war starts again,” he said.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait. Implementation stalled amid disagreements over security in the waterway.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the claims in a weekend interview with an Iranian state-run television network.
Rezaei said Adm. Brad Cooper was directing the operations through the UAE military, using five or six small boats to transfer oil to large tankers. He said Iranian forces had struck five or six vessels involved in the operations every night for the past two or three months.
Neither the US nor the UAE immediately commented on the allegations.
Rezaei also dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that the strait was open, insisting Iran still controls the waterway.
“From now on, therefore, we will maintain control over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. It will remain under our management to ensure peace and security in the region. We will not back down on this issue,” he said.
He said shipping traffic through the strait remained far below prewar levels. He accused Washington and its regional allies of using smuggling networks to move oil through the waterway.
Rezaei then warned of possible strikes on US-linked technology infrastructure if war resumes, putting the value of such assets at more than $2 trillion.
“We have not yet included these assets among our targets. But if war breaks out, many of these cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and numerous other sites will be destroyed,” he said.
He added that Tehran was ready to deploy additional military capabilities if hostilities return.
“Today, we are fully prepared to introduce new capabilities if the war starts again,” he said.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait. Implementation stalled amid disagreements over security in the waterway.
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