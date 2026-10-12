Iraqi F-16s Wipe Out ISIS Position in Diyala in 2 Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Two airstrikes by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets destroyed a position held by the ISIS (Daesh) militant group in eastern Diyala province, security officials said Sunday.
The raids hit the Narin area, according to a statement from Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which was carried by the state news agency.
The operation relied on intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and was coordinated with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center, the Security Media Cell said.
The cell said the position was completely destroyed but gave no information on casualties. It said more details would be released later.
The strikes came less than two weeks after the mission of the US-led coalition against ISIS in Iraq officially ended on Sept. 30, almost 12 years after it began.
Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after retaking all the territory the group had held. Iraqi forces have continued operations against its remaining fighters.
The raids hit the Narin area, according to a statement from Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which was carried by the state news agency.
The operation relied on intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and was coordinated with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center, the Security Media Cell said.
The cell said the position was completely destroyed but gave no information on casualties. It said more details would be released later.
The strikes came less than two weeks after the mission of the US-led coalition against ISIS in Iraq officially ended on Sept. 30, almost 12 years after it began.
Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after retaking all the territory the group had held. Iraqi forces have continued operations against its remaining fighters.
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