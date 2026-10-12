Deadly Wave: 10 Attacks on 5 Saudi Airports Kill 20
(MENAFN) Ten attacks on five Saudi Arabia airports in seven days have killed 20 people and injured hundreds, according to a tally by a news agency based on official statements. The strikes, between Oct. 5 and 11, have grounded flights, pushed Riyadh classrooms online and triggered travel warnings from several governments. Fresh attacks hit airports in Riyadh and Dammam, authorities said, with the latest casualties confirmed early Monday.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh took the brunt with five attacks. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was hit twice, and airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran were each targeted once.
Sunday’s Strikes
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said Sunday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, who were taken to hospitals. Damage was still being assessed.
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and started a fire. The coalition said its air defenses also intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
Later Sunday, GACA reported another attack on King Fahd International Airport, with damage assessments and safety inspections under way. It gave no information on casualties or the scale of damage.
Saturday’s Toll
The strikes followed Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport, which killed 13 people and injured 309. GACA first reported 12 deaths: four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced Sunday that an injured Indian national had died, bringing the toll to 13.
Some of the wounded remain in critical condition at several hospitals, the authority said, adding that the airport suffered material damage.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group and promised a firm response. On Sunday, the Houthis renewed a warning to airlines, passengers and airport staff to avoid Saudi airports, with the exception of Mecca and Medina.
Operations Halted, Flights Scrapped
GACA temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport after Saturday’s attack so it could assess damage and inspect facilities. It said more updates would come in coordination with relevant agencies, and inspections continued after Sunday’s strike. The Saudi Foreign Ministry told citizens abroad with canceled or delayed Riyadh flights to contact Saudi diplomatic missions.
Etihad Airways canceled selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah from Oct. 11-13, citing regional disruptions. Its schedule showed five canceled sectors Sunday, 10 Monday and seven Tuesday. The airline warned of further changes and said it was assisting affected travelers.
SriLankan Airlines suspended all Riyadh flights until Oct. 18, citing security concerns and ongoing safety assessments. In a Saturday statement, it said service would resume once conditions suit commercial operations.
Riyadh Schools Go Online
Schools in Riyadh moved to distance learning for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 11, according to a report by a regional news outlet citing an email to parents. The email said the decision followed instructions from Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry.
“All schools in Riyadh will switch to distance learning for the entire week,” it said.
It is the second shift to remote learning in the capital in under a month.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh took the brunt with five attacks. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was hit twice, and airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran were each targeted once.
Sunday’s Strikes
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said Sunday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, who were taken to hospitals. Damage was still being assessed.
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and started a fire. The coalition said its air defenses also intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
Later Sunday, GACA reported another attack on King Fahd International Airport, with damage assessments and safety inspections under way. It gave no information on casualties or the scale of damage.
Saturday’s Toll
The strikes followed Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport, which killed 13 people and injured 309. GACA first reported 12 deaths: four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced Sunday that an injured Indian national had died, bringing the toll to 13.
Some of the wounded remain in critical condition at several hospitals, the authority said, adding that the airport suffered material damage.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group and promised a firm response. On Sunday, the Houthis renewed a warning to airlines, passengers and airport staff to avoid Saudi airports, with the exception of Mecca and Medina.
Operations Halted, Flights Scrapped
GACA temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport after Saturday’s attack so it could assess damage and inspect facilities. It said more updates would come in coordination with relevant agencies, and inspections continued after Sunday’s strike. The Saudi Foreign Ministry told citizens abroad with canceled or delayed Riyadh flights to contact Saudi diplomatic missions.
Etihad Airways canceled selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah from Oct. 11-13, citing regional disruptions. Its schedule showed five canceled sectors Sunday, 10 Monday and seven Tuesday. The airline warned of further changes and said it was assisting affected travelers.
SriLankan Airlines suspended all Riyadh flights until Oct. 18, citing security concerns and ongoing safety assessments. In a Saturday statement, it said service would resume once conditions suit commercial operations.
Riyadh Schools Go Online
Schools in Riyadh moved to distance learning for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 11, according to a report by a regional news outlet citing an email to parents. The email said the decision followed instructions from Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry.
“All schools in Riyadh will switch to distance learning for the entire week,” it said.
It is the second shift to remote learning in the capital in under a month.
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