Yemeni Government Advances Bill to Designate Houthis as Terrorist Organization
(MENAFN) Yemen's government approved a draft law on Sunday that would classify the Houthi group as a “terrorist organization” and make its activities and funding criminal offenses.
The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting in the interim capital, Aden, chaired by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, according to an official statement.
Following a briefing from the minister responsible for legal affairs, ministers endorsed the proposed legislation and directed the relevant authorities to complete the constitutional and legal requirements needed for its formal adoption.
The meeting took place one day after a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reportedly killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the statement. The incident prompted condemnation from multiple parties, while the group threatened further attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The Cabinet described Yemen as being at a “decisive stage” in efforts to reestablish government authority across the country and end what it called the Houthi coup “financed and directed by Iran.”
Al-Zindani urged government institutions to adopt a more proactive approach rather than simply responding to developments. He also called for heightened preparedness and for authorities to ensure that the armed forces, military units, security services and Popular Resistance received the support they needed.
As of 1445 GMT on Sunday, the Houthis had not publicly responded to the proposed legislation.
The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting in the interim capital, Aden, chaired by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, according to an official statement.
Following a briefing from the minister responsible for legal affairs, ministers endorsed the proposed legislation and directed the relevant authorities to complete the constitutional and legal requirements needed for its formal adoption.
The meeting took place one day after a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reportedly killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the statement. The incident prompted condemnation from multiple parties, while the group threatened further attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The Cabinet described Yemen as being at a “decisive stage” in efforts to reestablish government authority across the country and end what it called the Houthi coup “financed and directed by Iran.”
Al-Zindani urged government institutions to adopt a more proactive approach rather than simply responding to developments. He also called for heightened preparedness and for authorities to ensure that the armed forces, military units, security services and Popular Resistance received the support they needed.
As of 1445 GMT on Sunday, the Houthis had not publicly responded to the proposed legislation.
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