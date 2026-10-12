North Korea’s Missile Launches May Respond to South Korean Hypersonic Test
(MENAFN) North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches appear to have been a response to South Korea’s recent test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, according to an assessment by the South Korean military, as tensions between the two neighbors continue to rise.
Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, with at least one projectile traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles), according to reports. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches at approximately 9:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT) from the Pyongyang area.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches may also have been intended to demonstrate advances in North Korea’s military capabilities under its five-year defense development plan. However, he declined to confirm whether the weapons were hypersonic missiles or intermediate-range ballistic missiles, noting that further technical analysis was needed.
The launches followed South Korea’s first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle on Thursday, in what appeared to be a demonstration of the country’s progress in developing advanced missile technology.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles during the latest activity. The projectiles reportedly landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to available reports.
The developments come amid heightened tensions following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, including two who sustained serious injuries.
Following a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, Seoul accused North Korean troops of deliberately placing the mines. Pyongyang rejected the allegations, accused South Korea of fabricating the investigation’s findings and warned that it would retaliate against any military response.
North Korea has not yet released an official public statement explaining Monday’s missile launches.
The latest exchange of military activity underscores the continuing security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, where advances in missile technology and disputes over border incidents continue to fuel tensions between the two countries.
Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, with at least one projectile traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles), according to reports. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches at approximately 9:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT) from the Pyongyang area.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches may also have been intended to demonstrate advances in North Korea’s military capabilities under its five-year defense development plan. However, he declined to confirm whether the weapons were hypersonic missiles or intermediate-range ballistic missiles, noting that further technical analysis was needed.
The launches followed South Korea’s first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle on Thursday, in what appeared to be a demonstration of the country’s progress in developing advanced missile technology.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles during the latest activity. The projectiles reportedly landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to available reports.
The developments come amid heightened tensions following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, including two who sustained serious injuries.
Following a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, Seoul accused North Korean troops of deliberately placing the mines. Pyongyang rejected the allegations, accused South Korea of fabricating the investigation’s findings and warned that it would retaliate against any military response.
North Korea has not yet released an official public statement explaining Monday’s missile launches.
The latest exchange of military activity underscores the continuing security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, where advances in missile technology and disputes over border incidents continue to fuel tensions between the two countries.
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