Zelenskyy Offers Elections in Exchange for Extended Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he would organize elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
During an interview, Zelenskyy explained that conducting elections while the country remains at war would present serious security challenges and constitutional obstacles. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to "get a new president."
"With all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader. Yes, we are in war and how to do elections is really difficult," he said.
Zelenskyy accused Putin of seeking to replace Ukraine's leadership and said he had raised the matter in discussions with representatives of the Trump administration.
"So please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," he said.
"Of course, we will be ready for any choice of our people, exactly Ukrainian people," he added.
Trump had criticized Zelenskyy on Saturday, arguing that the Ukrainian leader had failed to seize several opportunities to bring the conflict with Russia to an end. "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," he said.
The US president also condemned Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities, warning that strikes against oil refineries could aggravate international fuel shortages and create difficulties for American farmers and ranchers.
During an interview, Zelenskyy explained that conducting elections while the country remains at war would present serious security challenges and constitutional obstacles. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to "get a new president."
"With all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader. Yes, we are in war and how to do elections is really difficult," he said.
Zelenskyy accused Putin of seeking to replace Ukraine's leadership and said he had raised the matter in discussions with representatives of the Trump administration.
"So please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," he said.
"Of course, we will be ready for any choice of our people, exactly Ukrainian people," he added.
Trump had criticized Zelenskyy on Saturday, arguing that the Ukrainian leader had failed to seize several opportunities to bring the conflict with Russia to an end. "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," he said.
The US president also condemned Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities, warning that strikes against oil refineries could aggravate international fuel shortages and create difficulties for American farmers and ranchers.
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