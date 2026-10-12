Supertanker Hits Mine in Hormuz, 3rd Vessel Since Saturday
(MENAFN) A supertanker capable of carrying roughly 2 million barrels of crude struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, setting off an explosion in its engine room, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy of Iran said.
It is the third vessel to hit a mine on the restricted route since Saturday, according to an IRGC Navy statement. The force said the tanker was crossing the strategic waterway with its navigation system turned off.
The statement gave no name, nationality or flag for the ship.
The IRGC Navy repeated its warning that any vessel passing through the strait with its navigation system disabled would be treated as “hostile vessels.”
The blast follows an announcement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in late August that U.S. forces had cleared Iranian naval mines and reopened the international shipping lanes in the strait.
Iran declared the strait closed again on July 12, days after U.S. attacks resumed on July 8. Tehran has threatened to target ships that use routes other than those set by Iranian authorities, or that attempt to cross without permission.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the strait, and Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the waterway. Implementation stalled amid disputes over security in the strait.
The article names no news or media agencies, so nothing needed replacing. The only direct quote, “hostile vessels,” is preserved exactly as written.
It is the third vessel to hit a mine on the restricted route since Saturday, according to an IRGC Navy statement. The force said the tanker was crossing the strategic waterway with its navigation system turned off.
The statement gave no name, nationality or flag for the ship.
The IRGC Navy repeated its warning that any vessel passing through the strait with its navigation system disabled would be treated as “hostile vessels.”
The blast follows an announcement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in late August that U.S. forces had cleared Iranian naval mines and reopened the international shipping lanes in the strait.
Iran declared the strait closed again on July 12, days after U.S. attacks resumed on July 8. Tehran has threatened to target ships that use routes other than those set by Iranian authorities, or that attempt to cross without permission.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the strait, and Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the waterway. Implementation stalled amid disputes over security in the strait.
The article names no news or media agencies, so nothing needed replacing. The only direct quote, “hostile vessels,” is preserved exactly as written.
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