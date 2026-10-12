Trump Declares Immediate Halt to Russian, Ukrainian Energy Strikes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to immediately stop attacks targeting each other’s energy infrastructure.
"Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he added.
However, a White House official clarified that Trump's announcement referred to a possible arrangement under which both countries would suspend attacks on oil refineries. According to the official, such a measure could serve as an initial step toward a broader agreement to safeguard power plants and electricity networks.
A Ukrainian official raised concerns over the proposal's perceived imbalance, pointing out that Ukraine depends on imported diesel and gasoline and urgently needs protection for its electricity infrastructure. The official noted that Ukraine has only one refinery, which is not operating at full capacity, limiting its ability to offer an equivalent target for a mutual suspension of strikes.
"Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he added.
However, a White House official clarified that Trump's announcement referred to a possible arrangement under which both countries would suspend attacks on oil refineries. According to the official, such a measure could serve as an initial step toward a broader agreement to safeguard power plants and electricity networks.
A Ukrainian official raised concerns over the proposal's perceived imbalance, pointing out that Ukraine depends on imported diesel and gasoline and urgently needs protection for its electricity infrastructure. The official noted that Ukraine has only one refinery, which is not operating at full capacity, limiting its ability to offer an equivalent target for a mutual suspension of strikes.
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