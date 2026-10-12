Jordan’s King Abdullah Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Malaysia
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II received an official ceremonial welcome in Malaysia on Monday at the beginning of a two-day state visit intended to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across several areas.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at the Istana Negara royal palace in Kuala Lumpur. The ceremony was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
The reception included the national anthems of both countries, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor, marking the formal start of the visit.
Following the ceremony, the two monarchs held a private meeting before joining a state banquet. King Abdullah arrived in the Malaysian capital late Sunday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.
The visit marks Abdullah’s second state visit to Malaysia, following his first in May 2008. It comes as Amman and Kuala Lumpur seek to build on decades of diplomatic engagement and expand existing areas of cooperation.
Malaysia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have since developed ties in education, trade and regional diplomacy. The two countries have also maintained coordination on regional issues, particularly matters concerning Palestine.
Economic exchanges have continued to grow. Bilateral trade reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, representing an increase of 15.2% compared with the previous year.
Trade between the two countries also recorded further growth during the first eight months of 2026, rising 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million) compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
Education remains another important component of the relationship, with more than 3,100 students studying in each other’s countries. These exchanges contribute to academic cooperation and broader people-to-people connections between the two nations.
The state visit provides an opportunity for Jordanian and Malaysian officials to review existing partnerships and explore ways to expand cooperation in trade, education and regional affairs.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at the Istana Negara royal palace in Kuala Lumpur. The ceremony was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
The reception included the national anthems of both countries, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor, marking the formal start of the visit.
Following the ceremony, the two monarchs held a private meeting before joining a state banquet. King Abdullah arrived in the Malaysian capital late Sunday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.
The visit marks Abdullah’s second state visit to Malaysia, following his first in May 2008. It comes as Amman and Kuala Lumpur seek to build on decades of diplomatic engagement and expand existing areas of cooperation.
Malaysia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have since developed ties in education, trade and regional diplomacy. The two countries have also maintained coordination on regional issues, particularly matters concerning Palestine.
Economic exchanges have continued to grow. Bilateral trade reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, representing an increase of 15.2% compared with the previous year.
Trade between the two countries also recorded further growth during the first eight months of 2026, rising 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million) compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
Education remains another important component of the relationship, with more than 3,100 students studying in each other’s countries. These exchanges contribute to academic cooperation and broader people-to-people connections between the two nations.
The state visit provides an opportunity for Jordanian and Malaysian officials to review existing partnerships and explore ways to expand cooperation in trade, education and regional affairs.
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