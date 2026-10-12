Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Aimed at Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi group at Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, according to an announcement early Monday.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded a warning in nearby Abha. It later announced that the threat had passed.
The interception follows a surge in Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, including strikes on airports:
Sunday: An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
A day earlier: Another strike on the same airport killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.
The coalition blamed the Houthis for the earlier attack and vowed a firm response.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded a warning in nearby Abha. It later announced that the threat had passed.
The interception follows a surge in Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, including strikes on airports:
Sunday: An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
A day earlier: Another strike on the same airport killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.
The coalition blamed the Houthis for the earlier attack and vowed a firm response.
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