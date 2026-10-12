Yemeni Army Strikes Houthi Positions, Regains Ground in Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army announced Sunday that it had conducted multiple airstrikes against Houthi positions and military vehicles in parts of Marib province in central Yemen and Taiz province in the southwest, reporting casualties and the destruction of several vehicles.
According to reports, the military carried out concentrated attacks on Houthi positions and vehicles along front lines south and southwest of Marib. The strikes "destroyed and disabled a number of combat vehicles" and caused losses in personnel and equipment, although no casualty figures were released.
Meanwhile, government forces reported territorial gains in Taiz province. The army's media center for the al-Aqroud front said its troops had retaken full control of Mahyoub Thabet and Watheeb hills in al-Dhunayb village, located in the southern part of the province.
The military center said the operation inflicted heavy losses on Houthi fighters but provided no further details.
In a separate announcement, the center confirmed that army units, supported by allied Popular Resistance fighters, had also regained control of al-Furqan school in al-Dhunayb village along the same front.
Additional reports indicated that Yemeni military aircraft carried out several strikes against Houthi positions, troop deployments and vehicles in areas west, east and north of Taiz city.
According to reports, the military carried out concentrated attacks on Houthi positions and vehicles along front lines south and southwest of Marib. The strikes "destroyed and disabled a number of combat vehicles" and caused losses in personnel and equipment, although no casualty figures were released.
Meanwhile, government forces reported territorial gains in Taiz province. The army's media center for the al-Aqroud front said its troops had retaken full control of Mahyoub Thabet and Watheeb hills in al-Dhunayb village, located in the southern part of the province.
The military center said the operation inflicted heavy losses on Houthi fighters but provided no further details.
In a separate announcement, the center confirmed that army units, supported by allied Popular Resistance fighters, had also regained control of al-Furqan school in al-Dhunayb village along the same front.
Additional reports indicated that Yemeni military aircraft carried out several strikes against Houthi positions, troop deployments and vehicles in areas west, east and north of Taiz city.
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