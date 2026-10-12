All Passengers, Crew Rescued from Stranded Solomon Islands Ferry
(MENAFN) All 73 passengers and crew members aboard a ferry that had been stranded at sea in the Solomon Islands since Friday have been rescued safely, provincial authorities announced Monday, bringing an end to a multi-day maritime emergency.
The Temotu Provincial Government confirmed that everyone aboard the MV Awka was transferred to the rescue vessel MV Helper 1 before being brought ashore at Vanikoro. The evacuation was completed through a coordinated operation involving local authorities and international partners.
The ferry encountered mechanical problems while travelling between Tikopia and Vanikoro, leaving it drifting in rough sea conditions and prompting a rescue effort to reach those on board.
The MV Helper 1 arrived at the stranded vessel on Sunday night, followed by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo. The patrol boat began towing the ferry at around midnight, while the transfer of passengers and crew to the rescue vessel was subsequently completed.
Authorities expressed appreciation to France, Australia, China and Vanuatu for their assistance in the operation. The international response included both direct support and the delivery of essential supplies to those affected by the disruption.
Australia deployed an aircraft to assist the operation, while the Chinese cargo ship Sunnine 3 changed course to provide food, drinking water and other necessities.
Earlier reports indicated that the MV Awka had experienced an engine shutdown on Friday, leaving its electricity generator as the only functioning power source. The mechanical failure left the ferry unable to continue its journey normally and exposed those aboard to prolonged uncertainty while awaiting assistance.
The successful rescue brought all 73 people to safety after several days at sea. The operation also highlighted the importance of coordination between maritime authorities and international partners when responding to emergencies involving passenger vessels in remote island regions.
The Temotu Provincial Government confirmed that everyone aboard the MV Awka was transferred to the rescue vessel MV Helper 1 before being brought ashore at Vanikoro. The evacuation was completed through a coordinated operation involving local authorities and international partners.
The ferry encountered mechanical problems while travelling between Tikopia and Vanikoro, leaving it drifting in rough sea conditions and prompting a rescue effort to reach those on board.
The MV Helper 1 arrived at the stranded vessel on Sunday night, followed by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo. The patrol boat began towing the ferry at around midnight, while the transfer of passengers and crew to the rescue vessel was subsequently completed.
Authorities expressed appreciation to France, Australia, China and Vanuatu for their assistance in the operation. The international response included both direct support and the delivery of essential supplies to those affected by the disruption.
Australia deployed an aircraft to assist the operation, while the Chinese cargo ship Sunnine 3 changed course to provide food, drinking water and other necessities.
Earlier reports indicated that the MV Awka had experienced an engine shutdown on Friday, leaving its electricity generator as the only functioning power source. The mechanical failure left the ferry unable to continue its journey normally and exposed those aboard to prolonged uncertainty while awaiting assistance.
The successful rescue brought all 73 people to safety after several days at sea. The operation also highlighted the importance of coordination between maritime authorities and international partners when responding to emergencies involving passenger vessels in remote island regions.
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