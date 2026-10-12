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Azerbaijani-Cambodian Documents Exchanged With Participation Of President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-12 03:46:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Cambodia took place on October 12, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Hun Manet, Trend 's correspondent reports.

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Trend News Agency

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