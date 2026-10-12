President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Spain

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Spain on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the friendly people of Spain lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being," the letter reads.