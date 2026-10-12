Azerbaijan And Cambodia Agreed To Establish Working Group With Focus On Developing Bilateral Trade - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan and Cambodia have agreed to establish a working group that will focus on developing bilateral trade, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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