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We Hope To Invite A Business Delegation From Azerbaijan To Cambodia - Cambodian PM


Date: 2026-10-12 03:46:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We hope to invite a business delegation from Azerbaijan to Cambodia, said Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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