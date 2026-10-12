We Hope To Invite A Business Delegation From Azerbaijan To Cambodia - Cambodian PM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We hope to invite a business delegation from Azerbaijan to Cambodia, said Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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