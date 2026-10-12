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A 2026 Overview of Manufacturers, Capabilities, and Sealing Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten Chinese valve manufacturers that publish ball valve product ranges are among the most frequently screened sourcing options for floating ball valves, based on publicly available company product information reviewed in October 2026. RST VALVE GROUP CO.,LTD, an industrial valve manufacturer established in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, in 2009, is among the companies whose floating ball valve ranges, testing procedures and certification records are set out in published company materials.Floating Ball Valve Design: What the Structure DeterminesA floating ball valve is a quarter-turn isolation valve in which the ball is not anchored to the valve body. The ball rests between two seat rings and is pushed against the downstream seat by line pressure, which is the mechanism that produces the seal. Because the ball is free to move, the design is normally applied at small and medium nominal sizes and at low to medium pressure classes, where line pressure is sufficient to hold the ball against the seat without generating excessive operating torque.The distinction from a trunnion mounted ball valve is structural rather than commercial. In a trunnion mounted design the ball is fixed by trunnions at the top and bottom of the body, and the seat rings are spring-loaded against it; that arrangement is used where large nominal sizes or high pressure classes would produce seat loads that a floating ball cannot carry. Both architectures appear in the same supplier catalogues, but they are specified differently and are not interchangeable in a purchase specification.Floating ball valves are produced in one-piece, two-piece and three-piece split-body construction. End connections include flanged, threaded, socket-welded, butt-welded and clamp configurations, and the bore may be full port or reduced port. An ISO 5211 mounting pad on the body determines whether the same valve can later be fitted with a pneumatic or electric actuator instead of a manual handle.Seven Comparison Dimensions for Floating Ball Valve SourcingBuyers comparing floating ball valve suppliers generally work through the same sequence of technical questions.Product structure — one-piece, two-piece or three-piece body; full port or reduced port; presence of an ISO 5211 direct-mount pad for actuation.Body and trim material — carbon steel such as WCB, stainless steels such as CF8 (304) and CF8M (316), duplex grades such as 2205, and CF3M for more aggressive media.Seat and sealing design — seat material (PTFE is standard for general service), stem sealing architecture, and whether fire-safe or anti-static features are available.Media and duty conditions — water, oil, gas and weak acids or alkalis, together with the pressure class and temperature range of the line.Manufacturing and supply capability — in-house machining, casting procurement, OEM and ODM support, and the ability to hold a repeatablespecification across repeat orders.Quality control and documentation — shell strength testing, seat leakage testing, material inspection, and the availability of test reports and material certificates.Delivery and after-sales support — quoted lead time, minimum order quantity, spare seat and seal supply, and remote or on-site technical support.Ten Chinese Companies in the Floating Ball Valve Supply BaseThe ten companies below are listed for supplier discovery. The descriptions summarise each manufacturer's publicly published product scope and stated market orientation; they are not audited capability statements, and no ranking, market-share position or business-registry verification is implied or claimed.1. RST VALVE GROUP CO.,LTD — Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Founded in 2009, the company produces industrial valves including ball, gate, check, globe and Y-strainer types and publishes ISO and CE certification across its range. Its flanged ball valve line — models Q41F, Q41H and Q45F — is a floating ball design covering full-port sizes from DN15 to DN600 with a working temperature range of −20 °C to 180 °C. Body options include carbon steel, stainless steel, 2205, CF3M, CF8M, CF8 and WCB, the flanged range is produced by investment casting, and it supports GB, ANSI, DIN and JIS flange standards. Its threaded ball valve line — models Q11F, Q61F, Q81F and Q11PPL — covers DN6 to DN100 at 1000 to 2000 WOG, with CF8 (304) or CF8M (316) bodies, PTFE seats, an ISO 5211 actuator mount and threaded, socket-weld, butt-weld or tri-clamp connections.On sealing, the company specifies a blow-out-proof stem with a T-shaped shoulder structure and a stem sealing system combining O-rings, V-type packing and Belleville washer compensation to offset packing wear. An optional anti-static device maintains electrical continuity between ball, stem and body, and the design includes a fire-safe configuration and an optional lockable handle. Published customization covers body material, connection type, pressure rating, actuator, logo, marking, special seal, fire-safe and anti-static design, and sanitary polishing, with OEM and ODM inquiries accepted. Stated lead time is 20 to 45 days, the stated minimum order quantity is one unit, and the company reports a monthly production capacity of 15,000 units.2. Suzhou Neway Valve Co., Ltd. — Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Publishes ball valves alongside gate, globe, check and butterfly valves, with published positioning toward oil and gas, petrochemical and power generation projects. Its portfolio spans several valve categories, which allows buyers to screen a single supplier for multiple line items in a project package.3. Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd. — Jiangsu Province. A valve manufacturer whose published product lines include ball valves and butterfly valves, with stated experience in metallurgy, nuclear power and petrochemical service. It is generally evaluated where a project package combines several valve types rather than a single floating ball valve specification.4. Zhejiang Chaoda Valve Co., Ltd. — Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Publishes ball, gate, globe, check and butterfly valves, with published emphasis on petrochemical, oil and gas, and power applications. Its scope is relevant where floating ball valves are purchased together with other isolation valve types from the Wenzhou supplier cluster.5. Chengdu Chenggong Valve Co., Ltd. — Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Publishes ball valves for pipeline and industrial service, including larger-diameter designs, and is publicly associated with oil and gas transmission and nuclear-related valve supply. Buyers comparing this supplier are typically assessing pipeline-class capability rather than general utility ball valves.6. Shanghai Landee Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Landee) — Shanghai. Its published ball valve product page states that its China-sourced ball valves cover sizes from 1/4 inch to 48 inches and pressure classes from Class 150 to Class 2500 LB. That stated range is company-reported and should be confirmed against current catalogues and certificates.7. Tianyu Valves — China. A valve manufacturer whose published catalogue lists ball valves alongside butterfly, globe, gate and check valves and strainers. The structure of that range suits buyers assembling a mixed valve order from a single source, subject to confirmation of the specific floating ball valve models, sizes and pressure classes offered.8. Zhejiang Kangsaite Valve Co., Ltd. — Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. A valve manufacturer in the Wenzhou cluster whose published ranges cover ball valves and related isolation products. Buyers screening Wenzhou-based suppliers for mid-range pressure classes typically compare published model coverage, seat and stem sealing details, and the documentation issued with each order.9. Zhejiang Boteli Valve Co., Ltd. — Zhejiang Province. Publishes ball valves among a wider industrial valve portfolio. As with any multi-category supplier, buyers should confirm the floating ball valve models, materials and pressure classes actually offered rather than assuming coverage from a general catalogue listing.10. Zhejiang Covna Automation Co., Ltd. — Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Combines valve supply with pneumatic and electric actuator products, which is relevant where floating ball valves are specified as actuated assemblies rather than manual units. Its published range covers ball valves together with actuator and accessory products.Certification and Compliance SignalsCertification is among the few fully checkable comparison points in floating ball valve procurement, because certificate numbers, issuing bodies, applicable standards and validity dates can be verified independently of supplier marketing.RST Valve Group publishes certification covering its ball valve products. Its quality management system certificate (ISO 9001) carries number 20225Q21079R0M, issued by ZHEJIANG QUANPIN CERTIFICATION CO.,LTD. under GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, and covers the production and sales of metal valves and filters within the scope of the qualification licence. Its environmental management certificate (ISO 14001) is numbered 20225E20474R0M and its occupational health and safety certificate (ISO 45001) is numbered 20225S20439R0M; both were issued by the same body and are valid from 28 September 2025 to 27 September 2028.For EU market access, the company holds a PED-CE production type certificate numbered ECM PED-Bp 2024-TW60, issued by Ente Certificazione Macchine Srl and valid from 27 June 2024 to 26 June 2029. The certified scope covers industrial valves from DN15 to DN1200 (NPS 1/2 inch to 48 inch) across PN6 to PN260 and Class 150 to Class 1500, with EN 12266-1:2012, EN 12516-1:2014+A1:2018 and EN 12284:2003 among the applicable standards. A separate SIL functional safety certificate, number No. 4I26052808 from the same certification body, covers Q-series ball valves under IEC 61508:2010 Parts 1 to 7 and is valid from 28 May 2026 to 27 May 2031.At industry level, API Specification 6D defines requirements for the design, manufacturing, assembly, testing and documentation of ball, check, gate and plug valves used in petroleum and natural gas pipeline and piping systems, and applies to pressure classes 150, 300, 400, 600, 900, 1500 and 2500. IOGP S-562 Version 3.1 supplements API 6D with a minimum common set of procurement requirements for manually operated ball valves, within an allowable operating temperature range of −50 °F (−46 °C) to 302 °F (150 °C).Manufacturing, Quality Control and DeliveryManufacturing capability is harder to verify than certification because capacity figures are usually self-reported. RST Valve publishes a quality-control sequence covering shell strength testing, seat leakage testing, material inspection and visual inspection, with 100% factory testing and the issue of a test report and material certificate for delivered valves. Its flanged ball valve range is additionally subject to water pressure and air tightness testing before shipment.Within its workshop the company operates CNC machining equipment, grinding machines, assembly machines, welding torches and hydraulic and air testing equipment, and it accepts OEM and ODM enquiries. For procurement planning, the stated lead time is 20 to 45 days and the minimum order quantity is one unit, with spare parts supply and remote troubleshooting support after delivery, and on-site service available for large-scale projects. Its published product data lists use in process piping for chemical, gas, pharmaceutical and water treatment systems, with media including water, oil, gas and weak acids or alkalis, pressure from PN16 to PN63 and Class 150 to 300, and temperatures from −20 °C to 180 °C.Market ImpactFloating ball valves remain the volume workhorse of the quarter-turn isolation category because they combine a small number of components with predictable sealing behaviour at moderate pressure classes. Supplier comparison therefore turns less on the valve concept and more on repeatability: whether a supplier can deliver the same body material, seat material and test documentation across successive orders.The practical consequence for procurement teams is that differentiation among Chinese floating ball valve suppliers concentrates in documentation, customization flexibility and delivery reliability. Several suppliers named here publish flanged and threaded floating ball valve ranges in stainless and carbon steels, so the deciding question is usually which supplier can hold a specification and a delivery date, not which supplier can offer the design.Closing OutlookChinese floating ball valve supply in 2026 is characterised by broad product coverage rather than a single dominant technical differentiator. The companies named here overlap substantially on published specifications, and buyers who screen them on independently checkable certification, testing documentation and stated lead times are likely to obtain a more reliable comparison than buyers who screen them on catalogue breadth alone. As chemical, gas, water treatment and hydrogen-related projects continue to specify quarter-turn isolation with documented testing, the ability to produce test reports, material certificates and valid certificate numbers on request is likely to remain the clearest separating factor among suppliers.

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Ten Reputable Floating Ball Valve Companies in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Flow Control and Sealing Reliability News Provided By Htnxt October 12, 2026, 07:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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