AZ4C.AI Brings AI Agents, Data And Governance Together For Enterprises

AZ4C marks the next chapter for the established technology team formerly known as Cyann, building on its Microsoft expertise and expanding its capabilities in agentic AI.

Formerly Cyann, the team now offers one partner from AI strategy through to production operations.

- Kranti Ponnam, Board Member, AZ4C

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AZ4C, formerly Cyann, today announced an expanded focus on agentic AI, bringing AI agents, Microsoft Fabric, data, governance and production operations together. The company helps enterprises move AI from experiments and pilots into systems that run reliably in real business environments.

The team has spent years building the data, cloud and AI foundations that enterprise AI depends on, and holds more than 100 Microsoft certifications. That experience now supports a broader set of services, including AI readiness and strategy, Microsoft 365 Copilot and agents, Fabric and data, custom AI applications, governance and security, and ongoing AI operations.

Why Agents Need More Than a Model

AI agents cannot operate effectively in isolation. They need access to trusted data, defined permissions, secure architecture, clear ownership and governance. They also need to be measured against business outcomes and supported once they are in production.

AZ4C builds data foundations in Microsoft Fabric and develops the agents that run on that governed data. The work covers identifying where AI can create value, building the agent, governing it and operating it in production.

"The conversation has moved beyond whether enterprises should use AI," said Kranti Ponnam, Board Member. "The question now is where an agent should be given responsibility, what it should be allowed to access, how its actions should be governed and how the business will measure the result. That is where our experience across data, AI and enterprise technology becomes particularly valuable."

How Engagements Work

The approach is practical: start with one process, prove the value, then scale. Clients begin with a specific business process and KPI, build and test an agent against real cases, then move into production with governance and ongoing measurement.

"We ask every client to start with one process and one KPI," said Madhura Lanjekar, Co-Founder at AZ4C. "We build the agent against real cases, prove it works, and only then scale it. That is how an agent gets from a pilot into production without the business losing trust in it."

Leadership and Experience

AZ4C is part of Seroda Ventures, which previously incubated and scaled Apisero in MuleSoft, acquired by NTT DATA in 2022, and Kipi in Snowflake, acquired by WNS in 2025. That experience now applies to the emerging agentic AI market, starting with the Microsoft ecosystem.

About AZ4C

AI agents that know your business. AZ4C builds the data foundation in Microsoft Fabric and the agents that run on it, governed and measured from the first use case and live in weeks. The team holds more than 100 Microsoft certifications and is part of Seroda Ventures. Learn more at .

Kranti Ponnam

AZ4C

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AZ4C Brings AI Agents, Data and Governance Together for Enterprises News Provided By Cyann LLC October 12, 2026, 07:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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