Bay Avenue Dental Centre Launches Second-Opinion Consultations For Implant, Orthodontic And Cosmetic Treatment Plans

Dr. Alok Mehta

Bay Avenue Dental Centre

techniques

Patients in Dubai who have received a treatment plan elsewhere can have it reviewed by specialists before committing to same-day implants, braces or veneers.

- Dr. Alok Mehta, Specialist Periodontist & Implantologist

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Avenue Dental Centre, a multi-specialty dental clinic in Business Bay, Dubai, has launched a dedicated second-opinion consultation service for patients who have received a dental treatment plan elsewhere and want it independently reviewed before they begin. The service covers three areas where treatment is often costly, time-consuming or difficult to reverse: dental implants, orthodontics and cosmetic dental treatment.

Patients in Dubai often compare clinics, quotes and treatment promises before committing to major dental work. Many begin by searching online for an“orthodontist near me” or a“cosmetic dentist near me” and receive treatment plans that differ widely in approach, sequence and timeline. The new service gives these patients a structured way to understand what has been recommended, why it has been recommended and whether alternative approaches should be considered.

Why a Second Opinion Matters for Major Dental Treatment

Implant surgery, orthodontic tooth movement and the preparation of teeth for veneers or crowns cannot easily be undone. A plan that suits one patient may not suit another, even when the treatment has the same name. Two patients offered same day dental implants, for example, may have very different bone volume, gum health and bite forces, and those differences can change whether immediate treatment is appropriate.

“A second opinion is not about doubting another dentist,” said Dr. Alok Mehta, Specialist Periodontist and Implantologist at Bay Avenue Dental Centre.“It is about making sure the diagnosis, the treatment order and the timeline genuinely fit the patient before work that is hard to reverse begins. In many cases we simply confirm the original plan, and patients go ahead with more confidence.”

What the Second-Opinion Review Covers

Each review is carried out by the clinic's specialists according to the type of treatment proposed. The assessment typically looks at five questions.

First, whether the diagnosis is supported by the clinical findings and imaging. Existing X-rays or CBCT scans, a type of three-dimensional dental X-ray, are reviewed alongside a clinical examination, and additional imaging is recommended only where it would change the plan.

Second, whether the proposed treatment order makes sense. Adults combining several treatments often benefit from a defined sequence, such as controlling gum disease before implant placement or aligning teeth before veneers are designed.

Third, whether speed-based promises fit the individual case.“Same-day” and“one-visit” options can be appropriate for suitable patients, but they depend on factors such as bone support, infection, gum condition and bite.

Fourth, whether less invasive or staged alternatives exist, including approaches that preserve more natural tooth structure or allow more healing time.

Fifth, what long-term maintenance the plan will require, including retainers, gum care or the replacement cycle of restorations.

Implant, Orthodontic and Cosmetic Plans

For patients considering same-day dental implants, the review examines whether the site is suitable for immediate placement and immediate loading, whether the tooth fitted on the day will be temporary, and what happens if adequate implant stability cannot be achieved during surgery. Where same-day treatment is not appropriate, the clinic explains staged options such as bone grafting or delayed loading.

For adults and children who have been offered orthodontic treatment, the review considers the bite, gum and bone health, existing crowns or implants, the proposed appliance and the realistic treatment duration. Patients are also shown whether a problem is primarily dental or skeletal, which affects what braces or clear aligners alone can achieve.

For patients planning veneers, crowns or a smile makeover, the cosmetic dentistry review focuses on how much natural tooth structure would be removed, whether alignment or whitening could achieve part of the goal more conservatively, and whether gum health and bite are stable enough to support the planned restorations.

“Patients often arrive with a quote but without a clear explanation of the reasoning behind it,” Dr. Mehta added.“Our aim is to give them that explanation in plain language, so that whichever clinic they choose, they understand what they are agreeing to.”

What Patients Should Bring

To make the review as useful as possible, patients are encouraged to bring the written treatment plan and quotation they have received, any recent X-rays, panoramic images or CBCT scans in digital format where available, details of current medications and medical conditions, and a list of questions or concerns about the proposed treatment. Patients without existing records can still attend, and imaging will be advised only if it is clinically necessary.

At the end of the consultation, patients receive a verbal explanation of the findings [CONFIRM: and a written summary] outlining whether the original plan appears appropriate, what alternatives may be worth considering and what questions to raise with their treating dentist. Patients are under no obligation to receive treatment at Bay Avenue Dental Centre.

Availability

The second-opinion consultation is available from 12th October 2026 at the dental clinic in Business Bay. [The consultation is offered free of charge / The consultation fee is AED 100, which is adjusted against treatment if the patient proceeds at the clinic.] Appointments can be arranged by calling +971 55 146 5512 or +971 4 277 0247, or through the booking page on the clinic's website.

The launch reflects the clinic's diagnosis-first approach to treatment planning, in which the appropriate option is chosen according to the patient's clinical condition rather than the speed or format of the treatment.

About Bay Avenue Dental Centre:

Bay Avenue Dental Centre is a multi-specialty dental clinic located at The Regal Tower, Office 1701, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The clinic's team includes specialists in periodontics and implantology, orthodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry and cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Services include dental implants and same-day implants in selected cases, bone grafting and sinus lift procedures, orthodontic braces and clear aligners, dental veneers, smile makeovers, teeth whitening, root canal treatment, gum disease treatment and pediatric dental care. The clinic serves residents of Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and the wider city, as well as international patients visiting Dubai.

Dr. Alok Mehta

Bay Avenue Dental Centre

+971 55 146 5512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bay Avenue Dental Centre Launches Second-Opinion Consultations for Implant, Orthodontic and Cosmetic Treatment Plans News Provided By ideamagix October 12, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.