Independent UK Blues-Rock Guitarist And Singer-Songwriter Adam Sweet Released His Third Studio Album 'Mortuary Blues'

Adam Sweet

The album takes its name from the unlikely recording space where much of the work was completed. Adam bought a derelict Victorian mortuary building

- Adam Sweet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 'Mortuary Blues' draws on the timeless sounds of classic rock, blues, country and soul. As ever, Adam's songwriting is delivered with honesty and integrity, working with a diverse range of co-writers to bring fresh perspectives and influences to the album. From swaggering, groove-driven roots rock to soulful ballads, Adam has created a collection that feels rooted in the past but very much of its own time, tackling themes including the cost of living, burnout, our changing planet and the uncertain future facing the creative industries.

The album was tracked live with his touring band (Garry Kroll on drums, Paddy Blight on bass and Tom Hughes on organ) at Momentum Studios in Plymouth with Josiah J Manning at the controls, before being brought back to The Mortuary Studio for overdubs, vocals and mixing. The album was produced and mixed by Adam and mastered by Alex McCollough at True East Mastering in Nashville.

Two singles have been released from the album so far. 'Backstop', a co-write with Nashville-based hit songwriter Hugh Moffatt, was released at the start of 2026 and has received extensive radio play across Blues, Roots and Country radio stations.“One of the year's best singles so far” - w21 Music

The latest single, 'The Mortuary Blues', has just been released and is already receiving strong support from UK Independent Blues Broadcasters, as well as being playlisted on Joe Bonamassa's 'Cutting Edge Blues' Spotify playlist.

'Mortuary Blues' will be available on all major digital platforms, Bandcamp and directly from adamsweetmusic.



TRACK LIST

The Mortuary Blues (3:53) - lead single released 28th August 2026

Full Moon Fight (3:51)

Did it for the Money (4:43)

Backstop (5:13) - released as a single 30th January 2026

Eatin's Cheatin' (3:13)

Ashes and Ice (7:29)

Fortune Ain't Free (4:08)

White Lies (feat. Alex Hart) (5:03)

Loyalty and Lies (3:36)

No Way of Knowing (6:46)

CREDITS

Adam Sweet - guitars, vocals

Garry Kroll - drums, percussion, harmony vocals

Paddy Blight - bass, harmony vocals

Tom Hughes - organ

Alex Hart - vocals and harmony vocals

Phoebe Jane - harmony vocals

Tracks 1, 5, 10 written by Adam Sweet, Garry Kroll and Paddy Blight

Tracks 2, 3, 8 written by Adam Sweet, Jas Scott & Phoebe Little

Tracks 4 and 6 written by Adam Sweet and Hugh Moffatt

Track 7 written by Adam Sweet, Hugh Moffatt and Tom Hughes

Track 9 written by Adam Sweet

Produced by Adam Sweet

Recorded at The Mortuary Studio, Exeter and Momentum Studios, Plymouth

Engineered by Josiah J Manning (Momentum Studios)

Mixed by Adam Sweet with additional mixing by Tom Hughes

Mastered by Alex McCollough at True East Mastering, Nashville

LIVE

Adam Sweet is currently touring the UK in support of Mortuary Blues.

Full tour dates and ticket information: adamsweetmusic/shows

ALBUM INFORMATION

Adam Sweet – Mortuary Blues

Released: Friday 2nd October 2026

Format: CD / vinyl / digital / streaming

Label: Mortuary Music

Pre-order: adamsweetmusic

Listen:

PRESS CONTACT

For press enquiries / interviews:..., +44 7743 346222

Website: adamsweetmusic

Adam Sweet

Adam Sweet Musician

+44 7743 346222

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Independent UK blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Adam Sweet released his third studio album 'Mortuary Blues' News Provided By First News October 12, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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