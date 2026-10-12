Tanker Sustains Damage After Projectile Strike in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A tanker was damaged by an unidentified projectile while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a UK maritime monitoring agency.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a notice issued on October 11 that the vessel's company security officer had informed authorities that a projectile struck the ship's port side.
All crew members were confirmed safe, and no environmental damage had been reported when the incident was announced.
The agency said the incident took place at 1200 GMT but did not disclose the vessel's name, flag or operating company.
An investigation into the incident was underway, UKMTO stated.
The agency urged ships navigating the area to remain vigilant and notify maritime monitoring authorities of any suspicious activity.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a notice issued on October 11 that the vessel's company security officer had informed authorities that a projectile struck the ship's port side.
All crew members were confirmed safe, and no environmental damage had been reported when the incident was announced.
The agency said the incident took place at 1200 GMT but did not disclose the vessel's name, flag or operating company.
An investigation into the incident was underway, UKMTO stated.
The agency urged ships navigating the area to remain vigilant and notify maritime monitoring authorities of any suspicious activity.
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