Aurzen / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Expansion

Aurzen Brings Roku TV Projection to Germany with EAZZE E1R, a Netzwelt Innovation Award Winner at IFA 2026

12.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced that the Aurzen EAZZE E1R Roku TV Smart Mini Projector is now available in Germany, its first market in Europe. A U.K. launch will follow later this year. The EAZZE E1R also received the Netzwelt Innovation Award at IFA 2026 in Berlin, an award given to products that stand out through a special function, distinctive design or other technical innovation. Netzwelt's editors test each shortlisted product ahead of the show, and the award is only granted when all of them agree the product is genuinely innovative.



The EAZZE E1R combines a compact, home-friendly design with built-in official Roku TV entertainment, giving first-time projector buyers and everyday streamers access to major streaming apps, The Roku Channel, free live content, Roku mobile app control, and Roku Smart Picture-all without an external streaming stick. It pairs a compact body with native 720P resolution, 1080P content support and 160 lumens of brightness. A 180-degree adjustable stand, vertical auto keystone correction and 4D electronic keystone keep setup flexible, with an accessory ecosystem supporting floor-standing and wall-mounting options. Sound comes from a built-in 3W speaker with an approx. 80–100cc Soundbase chamber plus bidirectional Bluetooth audio. An integrated stand, a woven carrying strap and a softer design language let it fit naturally into bedrooms, dorms, apartments and other small living spaces. Availability The EAZZE E1R is available now in Germany on Amazon at €159.99, with a limited-time introductory price of €119.99. A U.K. launch will follow later this year. About Aurzen Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit .



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