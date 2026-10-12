Aosom / Key word(s): Expansion

From Large Furniture Choices to Better Living Spaces: Over 1 Million UK Customers Choose Aosom

12.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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With a wide range of products and localised UK services, Aosom marks a major milestone in its large furniture offering LONDON, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aosom (pronounced awesome), a global destination for large furniture, has reached a major milestone in the UK market, with more than one million customers served since entering the country. The milestone reflects growing recognition of Aosom's products, localised operations and shopping experience.



When it comes to large furniture shopping, a diverse product range matters to meet the different space and lifestyle needs of UK households. Aosom offers a wide range of large furniture across indoor living, outdoor spaces and pet living, giving UK consumers more choice for different spaces and needs. Aosom operates five local warehousing facilities in the UK, including one with automated fulfilment capabilities, enabling faster dispatch and delivery for customers. This local presence supports Aosom's continued investment in delivery, returns and dispatch, with UK consumers enjoying free delivery within 1–3 days for most orders, along with 30-day returns. Customer reviews are another important reference point for shoppers. One first-time Aosom customer shared: "That was my first experience with Aosom and definitely will not be the last. So easy, from ordering on the website to accurate delivery. The prices and quality are amazing, and free delivery would definitely recommend." The feedback reflects the positive shopping experience many UK customers are having with Aosom, and helps the brand better understand local consumer needs. Arvind, General Manager of Aosom UK, said: "Every customer matters to us, so reaching more than one million customers served in the UK is a milestone we're proud of. It tells us people trust our products, and that our investment in strong infrastructure is paying off in reliable quality, fast delivery and good value that customers can rely on. We're grateful for that trust." About Aosom Aosom, a global destination for large furniture, offering a wide range of products including Garden & Outdoor, Home Goods, Office, Pet living, Toys & Games, Sports & Leisure. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, with local subsidiaries in nine countries including France, the UK, Germany, Canada and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, PawHut and HOMCOM, serves a broad range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor products. As a large furniture e-commerce platform, Aosom continues to expand local market engagement through partnerships and community initiatives. Media Contact

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