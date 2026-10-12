Six Drug Peddlers Arrested In J&K's Anantnag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday that they have arrested six drug peddlers in separate anti-drug operations in Anantnag district during the last 24 hours.

A statement said that the Anantnag Police have arrested the alleged drug peddlers and recovered charas in separate anti-narcotics operations across the district.

Six FIRs have been registered in connection with the cases, while further investigations are underway.

During a naka check at Kha Bazar, Anantnag, a police party from Police Post Janglatmandi apprehended Ashiq Hussain Dar, a resident of Chichiri Pora, and recovered around 7 grams of charas from his possession.

In another operation, a police party from Police Station Uttersoo apprehended Arshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Karad, at Kantigund and recovered 10 grams of a charas-like substance. FIR No. 103/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered in the case, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Bijbehara Police apprehended Mohd Shafi Wani, a resident of Batangoo, near Gund Mohalla in Uranhall, and recovered around 15 grams of charas.

In a separate incident, police arrested Amir Majeed Lone, a resident of Jablipora, near Dara Shikoh Park and recovered approximately 14 grams of a charas-like substance.

Police Post Sangam also apprehended two persons in separate incidents and recovered 7.10 grams of charas from Mudasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Poshbagh, Baramulla, and 6.05 grams from Imtiyaz Ahmed Gojjri, a resident of Kansipora, Baramulla.

Two separate FIRs, numbered 294/2026 and 296/2026, have been registered in the Sangam cases, police said. Anantnag Police said the drive against drug trafficking would continue, adding that investigations are underway to establish further details in the cases.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-smuggling and anti-drug peddling operations across the UT. It is believed that the basic source of drug smuggling lies across the border/LoC, and the funds generated through big drug smuggling rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the police said that they arrested 10 drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Anantnag, and recovered charas, powder and suspected heroin.