Gujarat Adds Field, Off-Road Vehicle Categories To Govt Procurement Policy

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) The Gujarat government has introduced two new categories for procuring official vehicles, allowing departments to select vehicles suited to field inspections, enforcement work and off-road duties, while expanding the options for electric vehicles in its government fleet.

The revised policy, announced on Monday, introduces Category-F for field inspection and enforcement vehicles and Category-F1 for officers who require vehicles for off-road operations.

The amendment builds on the government's April 11, 2023, policy, which prescribed vehicles according to the designation and responsibilities of ministers, senior officials, district-level officers, and government departments.

Category-F includes different categories of SUVs, including electric vehicles. The inclusion of electric vehicles in the new category extends their use under the procurement policy beyond regular government office duties to field inspection and enforcement work.

Category-F1 covers officers performing off-road duties in departments including Home; Forest and Environment; Industries and Mines; Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar; Panchayats and Rural Housing; Ports and Transport; Roads and Buildings; and Revenue.

Departments have been given lists from which they can choose vehicles as per their needs.

The provision addresses the operational requirements of officers working in forest areas, remote locations, mineral-rich regions and construction or development project sites where unpaved roads and difficult terrain may require specialised vehicles.

The earlier policy, introduced in 2023 in place of the 2019 framework, had six main categories, A to E, including the A1 subcategory. Category-A covered ministers and the Chief Secretary, while A1 was designated for VVIP state guests.

Category-B covered heads of constitutional bodies, boards, corporations and similar institutions. Category-C applied to district-level officials, including Collectors, District Development Officers and Superintendents of Police.

Category-D covered heads of departments and equivalent officials, while Category-E provided for staff cars for government offices.

The revised policy retains the existing designation-based categories while adding provisions based on the nature of official duties.

The procurement rules continue to require vehicles to be purchased through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at prevailing market prices.

Purchases outside the prescribed policy require approval from the competent authority, supported by specific circumstances and valid reasons, as well as prior government approval.

The revision retains the existing procurement framework while providing separate options for field enforcement and off-road work.