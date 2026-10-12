People's Welfare Must Guide Centre-TN Ties: BJP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) People's welfare must guide relations between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan said on Monday, calling for political differences to be set aside when pursuing projects essential to the state's development.

In a post on X, the former president of the BJP's national women's wing said governments could differ in their policies and political alliances, but their engagement should be anchored in public welfare and the state's progress.

Her remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in government programmes in Chennai on Sunday, where development initiatives for Tamil Nadu and the state's infrastructure requirements came into focus.

Vanathi said the events demonstrated the importance the Union government attached to development projects in Tamil Nadu. They also highlighted PM Modi's concern for the state and the Centre's contribution to implementing projects intended to support its growth, she said.

She welcomed Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's presentation of Tamil Nadu's infrastructure needs before the Prime Minister, describing his decision to outline the state's requirements during his speech a positive step.

The Chief Minister's requests included Metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, alongside four-lane road projects and other major infrastructure works, according to her post.

Vanathi said advancing such proposals required cooperation across political divides. Governments should give proper consideration to people's needs and work towards meeting them, rather than allowing differences in political positions to determine the course of development, she said.

Her comments placed both the Centre's role in supporting Tamil Nadu and the state government's responsibility to articulate its requirements within the same framework of cooperation for public benefit.

The BJP leader said the need of the hour was to take forward projects necessary for the state's development while ensuring that public demands received appropriate attention and were fulfilled.

She stressed that differences over policies or alliances should coexist with cooperation on development. The relationship between the two governments, she said, should ultimately be judged by its contribution to people's welfare and Tamil Nadu's progress, with the state's essential infrastructure needs receiving priority in their engagement.