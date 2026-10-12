Gujarat Govt Updates Vehicle Policy, Adds New Categories For Field Duty

The Government of Gujarat has updated its vehicle procurement policy to meet changing government needs. The 2023 policy specified different vehicle categories for ministers, senior officials, district-level officers, heads of departments and government offices.

New Categories and EV Focus in 2026 Policy

In 2026, the policy has been expanded with two new categories for field inspection, enforcement and off-road duties. The revised policy also promotes the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in government operations. Category-F includes EV models.

The policy dated April 11, 2023, replaced the earlier 2019 policy. The revision was undertaken because the production of some older vehicles had been discontinued and vehicles equipped with newer technologies had become available in the market. In 2023, vehicles were prescribed according to designation and responsibility under six main categories, from Category-A to Category-E, including the subcategory A1. Category-A covered ministers and the Chief Secretary; Category-A1 covered VVIP state guests; Category-B covered heads of various constitutional bodies, boards, corporations and similar institutions; Category-C covered district-level officials, including Collectors, District Development Officers (DDOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs); Category-D covered Heads of Departments and equivalent officials; and Category-E provided for staff cars for government offices.

Introduction of Category-F and EVs for Field Work

The most significant new provision introduced through the 2026 amendment is Category-F, designated for Field Inspection/Enforcement Vehicles. A particularly noteworthy aspect is the explicit inclusion of two electric vehicles in this new field category. This means that the use of EVs under the government vehicle policy is no longer limited to vehicles for regular government office use; EV options are now also available for applications such as field inspection and enforcement.

This provision is also consistent with Gujarat's approach towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation. One of the key objectives of Gujarat's earlier EV policy has also been to facilitate the transition of the state's transport sector towards electric mobility.

Category-F1 for Off-Road Operations

The second new category introduced in 2026 is Category-F1, designated for Officers on Off-Road Duties. This category has been introduced specifically for officers performing off-road duties in departments such as Home; Forest and Environment; Industries and Mines; Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar; Panchayats and Rural Housing; Ports and Transport; Roads and Buildings; and Revenue. This provision makes vehicle selection more practical for officers working in forest areas, remote regions, on unpaved roads, in mineral-rich areas, at construction and development project sites, and in other challenging geographical conditions.

Integrating Practicality and Financial Discipline

The 2023 policy itself reflected an approach towards EV adoption. Compared with 2023, the 2026 policy positions EVs as a more modern and function-oriented option. This provision can be considered an important step towards expanding the use of electric vehicles in the government vehicle fleet. The 2026 amendment does more than expand the list of vehicles; it also takes into account the practical requirements of government operations.

While the existing categories for ministers and senior officials have been retained, Category-F has been added for field inspection and Category-F1 for off-road operations. Thus, the government vehicle management system now provides a more structured framework for selecting vehicles by considering three aspects: designation, function and location-specific conditions. Despite the addition of new categories, financial discipline continues to be emphasised in the procurement process. The 2023 policy stipulated that all prescribed vehicles must be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at prevailing market prices. It also provided that the purchase of vehicles outside the policy would require approval from the competent authority, supported by specific circumstances and valid reasons, along with prior approval from the government. All these provisions have been retained in the revised policy.

A Balanced and Modernised Approach

Overall, the 2023 policy established a structured, designation-based framework for government vehicle procurement, while the 2026 amendment adds function-based requirements. In particular, the inclusion of EVs in the new field category, the creation of a separate category for field inspection and enforcement, and the approval of 4WD and pickup vehicles for off-road operations are three key aspects that make the 2026 amendment more practical.

In this way, the Gujarat Government's revised vehicle procurement policy reflects a balanced integration of modern technology, electric mobility, field operations and financial discipline. By linking government vehicle management not merely to official designations but also to the actual requirements of various duties, this reform could play an important role in making government operations more convenient and effective in the coming years. (ANI)

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