Why Do People Drink Snake Blood? Countries Where This Unusual Practice Still Exists

Why do people drink snake blood in some countries? Explore the cultural traditions and beliefs behind this unusual practice, where it is reported, and the health risks associated with consuming raw animal blood.

People in China, Vietnam, and Hong Kong consume drinks made from snake meat and blood. Locals often mix snake blood with rice wine to make snake wine. You will also find these traditional drinks in parts of Indonesia.

Many people believe that drinking snake blood boosts energy and improves health. But scientists have found no strong proof for these claims. You should not consider these drinks healthy just because they are traditional.

Snake blood and snake venom are two completely different things. A snake produces venom inside its venom glands. The snake injects this venom through its fangs when it bites. This venom becomes highly dangerous when it enters human blood or tissues. But drinking snake blood does not always cause poisoning.

Snake blood does not naturally contain venom. Even if some venom mixes with the blood, the impact depends on the venom amount, the entry method, and the person's health. A person might not fall sick immediately after drinking it, but this practice is never safe.

Snake venom mostly contains proteins and enzymes. Our stomach uses hydrochloric acid and digestive enzymes to break down food proteins. This process can reduce the impact of some toxins when they enter the stomach. But we cannot guarantee that stomach acids will completely destroy snake venom.

The venom can easily enter the bloodstream if a person has cuts or ulcers in their mouth, throat, or digestive tract. The raw liquid can also contain other harmful substances. You make a big mistake if you think stomach acids make drinking snake blood safe.

Snake blood simply circulates through the snake's body to keep it alive. Snake venom is a special substance that helps the snake hunt prey and defend itself. Both fluids do completely different jobs. You do not automatically consume venom when you drink snake blood.

But venom from the glands can easily mix with the blood when people kill the snake or extract its fluids. Raw animal blood also carries dangerous bacteria and pathogens. You face a high risk of severe infections, not just venom poisoning, when you drink raw snake blood.

Scientists have found no proof that snake blood gives special energy or cures diseases. You should never assume it is safe just because traditional medicine uses it. The extraction, storage, and drinking processes carry a huge risk of contamination. You put your life in danger if you drink liquid mixed with snake venom. The danger increases massively if you have any cuts inside your mouth.