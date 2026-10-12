North Korea Fires Missiles, One Flying Over 900 km, After Seoul Test
(MENAFN) North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, with at least one flying more than 900 kilometers (559 miles), in what South Korea’s military assessed as a response to Seoul’s successful hypersonic glide vehicle test last week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches from the Pyongyang area at about 9.20 am local time (0020GMT), a leading wire service reported.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches may also have been meant to showcase progress under North Korea’s five-year defense development plan. He declined to confirm whether the missiles were hypersonic or intermediate-range weapons, saying further technical analysis was needed.
South Korea carried out its first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle Thursday, in an apparent show of its advanced missile capabilities.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles, which reportedly landed outside its exclusive economic zone.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches from the Pyongyang area at about 9.20 am local time (0020GMT), a leading wire service reported.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches may also have been meant to showcase progress under North Korea’s five-year defense development plan. He declined to confirm whether the missiles were hypersonic or intermediate-range weapons, saying further technical analysis was needed.
South Korea carried out its first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle Thursday, in an apparent show of its advanced missile capabilities.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles, which reportedly landed outside its exclusive economic zone.
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