Sudanese Army Intercepts Drone Near Ethiopian Border Amid Rising Clashes
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military said Monday that its air defenses had destroyed a “hostile” strategic drone near the Wad al-Mahi area in southeastern Blue Nile state after the aircraft entered Sudanese airspace from neighboring Ethiopia.
According to a statement from the army’s General Command, the drone was intercepted on Sunday evening after military personnel tracked its movements from the moment it crossed into Sudanese territory.
The army did not disclose who operated the aircraft or provide information about its model, precise origin or intended destination. The circumstances surrounding the reported border crossing also remained unclear.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile state between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is allied with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). The clashes have contributed to deteriorating security conditions and growing concerns over the safety of civilians in the region.
On October 9, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that an RSF drone attack on a displacement camp in the Abu Shandi area of Wad al-Mahi had killed 31 civilians, including four children, and wounded another 19 people.
Earlier, on October 3, Sudanese authorities accused the RSF of conducting drone strikes against the governor’s residence and civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.
The escalation has also forced residents to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported that approximately 2,800 people fled 10 villages in Wad al-Mahi locality on October 3 as security conditions worsened.
The latest drone interception highlights the growing security concerns in southeastern Sudan, where military confrontations, reported attacks on civilian areas and population displacement have placed additional pressure on communities already affected by the conflict.
Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
According to a statement from the army’s General Command, the drone was intercepted on Sunday evening after military personnel tracked its movements from the moment it crossed into Sudanese territory.
The army did not disclose who operated the aircraft or provide information about its model, precise origin or intended destination. The circumstances surrounding the reported border crossing also remained unclear.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile state between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is allied with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). The clashes have contributed to deteriorating security conditions and growing concerns over the safety of civilians in the region.
On October 9, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that an RSF drone attack on a displacement camp in the Abu Shandi area of Wad al-Mahi had killed 31 civilians, including four children, and wounded another 19 people.
Earlier, on October 3, Sudanese authorities accused the RSF of conducting drone strikes against the governor’s residence and civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.
The escalation has also forced residents to leave their homes. The International Organization for Migration reported that approximately 2,800 people fled 10 villages in Wad al-Mahi locality on October 3 as security conditions worsened.
The latest drone interception highlights the growing security concerns in southeastern Sudan, where military confrontations, reported attacks on civilian areas and population displacement have placed additional pressure on communities already affected by the conflict.
Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
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