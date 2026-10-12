Czech Opposition Parties Gain Ground in Municipal, Senate Elections
(MENAFN) Preliminary results from the Czech Republic's municipal elections and voting for one-third of the Senate's seats point to gains for two opposition parties, the Christian Democrats and the Mayors and Independents, according to initial assessments.
Political analysts reportedly described the outcome as a positive result for both groups, highlighting Christian Democrat leader Jan Grolich's first-round victory in the Senate race as a major factor behind his party's performance.
By contrast, the Civic Democrats, the largest opposition party in the lower house of parliament, recorded a disappointing result.
The governing coalition's three parties — ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy, and the Motorists — also faced setbacks. However, ANO leader Andrej Babis maintained that the results demonstrated his party's continued position as the country's leading political force.
In Saturday's Senate elections, five candidates won more than half of the votes, securing their seats in the upper chamber without needing to compete in a second round scheduled for the following weekend.
The successful candidates included Grolich of the Christian Democrats, Jan Grulich of TOP 09, Jan Sobotka and Zbynek Linhart of the Mayors and Independents, and Tomas Fiala of Our Czechia. Linhart secured a particularly decisive victory.
Among the candidates advancing to the runoff for the 27 contested seats in the 81-member Senate, the Mayors and Independents and ANO each qualified 13 candidates, while the Civic Democrats secured nine places. These figures were reported with approximately 90% of ballots counted.
Political analysts reportedly described the outcome as a positive result for both groups, highlighting Christian Democrat leader Jan Grolich's first-round victory in the Senate race as a major factor behind his party's performance.
By contrast, the Civic Democrats, the largest opposition party in the lower house of parliament, recorded a disappointing result.
The governing coalition's three parties — ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy, and the Motorists — also faced setbacks. However, ANO leader Andrej Babis maintained that the results demonstrated his party's continued position as the country's leading political force.
In Saturday's Senate elections, five candidates won more than half of the votes, securing their seats in the upper chamber without needing to compete in a second round scheduled for the following weekend.
The successful candidates included Grolich of the Christian Democrats, Jan Grulich of TOP 09, Jan Sobotka and Zbynek Linhart of the Mayors and Independents, and Tomas Fiala of Our Czechia. Linhart secured a particularly decisive victory.
Among the candidates advancing to the runoff for the 27 contested seats in the 81-member Senate, the Mayors and Independents and ANO each qualified 13 candidates, while the Civic Democrats secured nine places. These figures were reported with approximately 90% of ballots counted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment