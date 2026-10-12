Jordan’s King Gets 21-Gun Welcome in Malaysia as Trade Hits USD236M
(MENAFN) King Abdullah II of Jordan opened a two-day state visit to Malaysia on Monday with a full ceremonial reception, as the two countries move to deepen ties built on trade, education and regional diplomacy.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim greeted the Jordanian monarch at the Istana Negara royal palace, according to the national state news agency. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi were on hand for the ceremony.
The welcome included both national anthems, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor. The two monarchs then met privately before joining a state banquet.
Abdullah landed in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday at Sultan Ibrahim’s invitation. The trip is his second state visit to Malaysia, after his first in May 2008.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim greeted the Jordanian monarch at the Istana Negara royal palace, according to the national state news agency. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi were on hand for the ceremony.
The welcome included both national anthems, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor. The two monarchs then met privately before joining a state banquet.
Abdullah landed in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday at Sultan Ibrahim’s invitation. The trip is his second state visit to Malaysia, after his first in May 2008.
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