German Social Democrat Baerbel Bas Resigns from Cabinet, Party Leadership
(MENAFN) Senior German Social Democrat Baerbel Bas announced Monday that she is stepping down as labor and social affairs minister, citing the death of her stepdaughter and intensified criticism from political opponents during a personally difficult period.
In a statement addressed to party members, Bas said she had informed Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil that she was immediately resigning as co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). She also requested that Chancellor Friedrich Merz release her from her ministerial responsibilities, a position she had held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
Her decision means she will leave both a senior government position and a leading role within the SPD, creating a leadership change as Germany’s governing coalition continues efforts to advance labor and social policy reforms.
The coalition, made up of Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD, has faced disagreements over the pace and scope of planned reforms. Bas had come under criticism from members of the conservative bloc, with some calling for her departure amid disputes over social policy.
The minister had already canceled several public appearances in late September for family-related reasons. Her announcement on Monday linked her decision to the need to grieve following her stepdaughter’s death, as well as the growing political pressure she said she had faced.
Bas, 58, previously served as president of the German parliament from 2021 until March 2025. She became SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil last year before joining the Cabinet as labor and social affairs minister in May 2025.
Her departure leaves the SPD facing a change in its leadership while the coalition continues negotiations and implementation of reforms affecting Germany’s labor market and social welfare system. The timing also highlights the political tensions between the coalition partners as they seek agreement on key domestic priorities.
In a statement addressed to party members, Bas said she had informed Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil that she was immediately resigning as co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). She also requested that Chancellor Friedrich Merz release her from her ministerial responsibilities, a position she had held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
Her decision means she will leave both a senior government position and a leading role within the SPD, creating a leadership change as Germany’s governing coalition continues efforts to advance labor and social policy reforms.
The coalition, made up of Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD, has faced disagreements over the pace and scope of planned reforms. Bas had come under criticism from members of the conservative bloc, with some calling for her departure amid disputes over social policy.
The minister had already canceled several public appearances in late September for family-related reasons. Her announcement on Monday linked her decision to the need to grieve following her stepdaughter’s death, as well as the growing political pressure she said she had faced.
Bas, 58, previously served as president of the German parliament from 2021 until March 2025. She became SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil last year before joining the Cabinet as labor and social affairs minister in May 2025.
Her departure leaves the SPD facing a change in its leadership while the coalition continues negotiations and implementation of reforms affecting Germany’s labor market and social welfare system. The timing also highlights the political tensions between the coalition partners as they seek agreement on key domestic priorities.
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