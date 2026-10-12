Bangladesh Reports More Dengue Deaths, Rising Hospitalizations
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has recorded 303 dengue-related deaths since the beginning of the year, with health officials reporting four additional fatalities and nearly 2,200 new hospital admissions on Sunday.
The latest cases have brought the country's cumulative dengue infections to 99,275, according to figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
October has accounted for 58 deaths so far, following a particularly deadly September, when 148 people died from the mosquito-borne disease. Meanwhile, 92,803 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Although Bangladesh's dengue season typically runs from June through September, infections and fatalities have risen sharply compared with the same period last year. Health authority figures show that the country recorded 225 deaths and 53,606 cases during the corresponding period in 2025.
Dengue spreads through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment is currently available to eliminate the virus.
The South Asian country, home to approximately 175 million people, recorded its highest annual dengue death toll in 2022, when 281 fatalities were reported.
Separately, health authorities announced seven additional deaths among patients experiencing measles-like symptoms, alongside more than 1,200 newly identified infections.
The overall number of deaths associated with suspected measles infections has reached 1,162 since mid-March. Of these fatalities, 104 have been officially confirmed as measles-related deaths.
The latest cases have brought the country's cumulative dengue infections to 99,275, according to figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
October has accounted for 58 deaths so far, following a particularly deadly September, when 148 people died from the mosquito-borne disease. Meanwhile, 92,803 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Although Bangladesh's dengue season typically runs from June through September, infections and fatalities have risen sharply compared with the same period last year. Health authority figures show that the country recorded 225 deaths and 53,606 cases during the corresponding period in 2025.
Dengue spreads through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment is currently available to eliminate the virus.
The South Asian country, home to approximately 175 million people, recorded its highest annual dengue death toll in 2022, when 281 fatalities were reported.
Separately, health authorities announced seven additional deaths among patients experiencing measles-like symptoms, alongside more than 1,200 newly identified infections.
The overall number of deaths associated with suspected measles infections has reached 1,162 since mid-March. Of these fatalities, 104 have been officially confirmed as measles-related deaths.
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