73 Rescued as Stranded Solomon Islands Ferry Reaches Shore
(MENAFN) All 73 passengers and crew aboard a Solomon Islands inter-island ferry that drifted in rough seas for days have been brought to safety, provincial authorities said Monday.
Everyone aboard MV Awka was moved onto rescue vessel MV Helper 1 and landed at Vanikoro after a coordinated international operation, the Temotu Provincial Government said.
The ferry developed mechanical trouble on the route between Tikopia and Vanikoro and was left adrift. Earlier, a local newspaper reported that its engine shut down Friday, leaving only the electricity generator running.
MV Helper 1 reached the disabled vessel Sunday night, followed by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo. The patrol boat began towing the ferry around midnight, and the transfer of passengers and crew was completed afterward.
Everyone aboard MV Awka was moved onto rescue vessel MV Helper 1 and landed at Vanikoro after a coordinated international operation, the Temotu Provincial Government said.
The ferry developed mechanical trouble on the route between Tikopia and Vanikoro and was left adrift. Earlier, a local newspaper reported that its engine shut down Friday, leaving only the electricity generator running.
MV Helper 1 reached the disabled vessel Sunday night, followed by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force patrol boat Gizo. The patrol boat began towing the ferry around midnight, and the transfer of passengers and crew was completed afterward.
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