Israel Intensifies Strikes on Southern Lebanon Despite US-Brokered Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes and artillery bombardments across several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday, continuing military operations despite a framework agreement brokered by the United States in June.
Israeli warplanes targeted Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, while additional aerial attacks struck Mansouri in the Tyre district. Artillery fire also hit Majdal Zoun, according to reports.
The bombardment extended into the night, when areas between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under intense and sustained Israeli artillery fire.
The latest attacks occurred as Israel continued its military campaign in Lebanon, which began on March 2. The offensive has killed 4,386 people and injured 12,413 others, according to the latest figures issued by Lebanon's Health Ministry.
The renewed violence comes despite a framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv in Washington on June 26 under US mediation. The arrangement outlines a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli troops.
However, Israeli forces have continued their operations despite the agreement and still occupy parts of Lebanon. These areas include territory held for decades as well as locations seized during more recent wars and military operations.
Israeli warplanes targeted Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, while additional aerial attacks struck Mansouri in the Tyre district. Artillery fire also hit Majdal Zoun, according to reports.
The bombardment extended into the night, when areas between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under intense and sustained Israeli artillery fire.
The latest attacks occurred as Israel continued its military campaign in Lebanon, which began on March 2. The offensive has killed 4,386 people and injured 12,413 others, according to the latest figures issued by Lebanon's Health Ministry.
The renewed violence comes despite a framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv in Washington on June 26 under US mediation. The arrangement outlines a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli troops.
However, Israeli forces have continued their operations despite the agreement and still occupy parts of Lebanon. These areas include territory held for decades as well as locations seized during more recent wars and military operations.
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