Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
US Justice Department Probes TV Networks Over White House Coverage Boycott

US Justice Department Probes TV Networks Over White House Coverage Boycott


Date: 2026-10-12 03:38:39

(MENAFN) The US Justice Department is examining whether five major television networks breached federal antitrust laws after temporarily withdrawing from White House press pool coverage in protest against President Donald Trump's decision to bar three media organizations, according to reports published Saturday.

The inquiry concerns ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC, which jointly suspended their coverage after Trump revoked White House press credentials for journalists from CNN, MSNOW and Politico in September.

“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events,” the Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said, according to reports.

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she added.

Covington explained that the department's Antitrust Division was investigating whether the broadcasters' coordinated decision violated federal competition regulations.

The five networks had announced their withdrawal in support of the excluded media outlets, arguing that the public should retain access to independent reporting on government activities.

“No administration should reject a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” they said in a joint statement.

MENAFN12102026000045017640ID1111793182



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search