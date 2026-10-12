US Justice Department Probes TV Networks Over White House Coverage Boycott
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department is examining whether five major television networks breached federal antitrust laws after temporarily withdrawing from White House press pool coverage in protest against President Donald Trump's decision to bar three media organizations, according to reports published Saturday.
The inquiry concerns ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC, which jointly suspended their coverage after Trump revoked White House press credentials for journalists from CNN, MSNOW and Politico in September.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events,” the Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said, according to reports.
“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she added.
Covington explained that the department's Antitrust Division was investigating whether the broadcasters' coordinated decision violated federal competition regulations.
The five networks had announced their withdrawal in support of the excluded media outlets, arguing that the public should retain access to independent reporting on government activities.
“No administration should reject a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” they said in a joint statement.
The inquiry concerns ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC, which jointly suspended their coverage after Trump revoked White House press credentials for journalists from CNN, MSNOW and Politico in September.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events,” the Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said, according to reports.
“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she added.
Covington explained that the department's Antitrust Division was investigating whether the broadcasters' coordinated decision violated federal competition regulations.
The five networks had announced their withdrawal in support of the excluded media outlets, arguing that the public should retain access to independent reporting on government activities.
“No administration should reject a news organization because it objects to its reporting,” they said in a joint statement.
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